Sheriff: Gunman Kills 6, Including Ex-Wife, In Mississippi

This booking photo provided by Tate County Sherrif's Office shows Richard Dale Crum, who was booked into jail on one count of capital murder on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect. (Tate County Sherrif's Office via AP)

(AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a lone gunman killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather at multiple locations in a small, rural town near the Tennessee state line. Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance says investigators still don’t have a motive behind Friday’s rampage in Arkabutla. The killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes within a few miles of each other. The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum. Crum was jailed without bond on a single count of capital murder, and investigators are pursuing additional charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.