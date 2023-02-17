NATIONAL

Sheriff: Gunman Kills 6, Including Ex-Wife, In Mississippi

Law enforcement personnel work at the scene of a shooting, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Arkabutla, Miss. Six people were fatally shot Friday in the small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities said they had taken a suspect into custody. (Adam Itayem/NewsNation via AP)

(AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says a lone gunman man killed six people including his ex-wife and stepfather at multiple locations in a small, rural town near the Tennessee state line.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance says investigators still don’t have a motive behind Friday’s rampage in Arkabutla. The killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes within a few miles of each other. The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Richard Dale Crum.

Crum was jailed without bond on a single count of capital murder, and investigators are pursuing additional charges. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

