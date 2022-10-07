Sheriff: Killing Of Kidnapped California Family ‘pure evil’

Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, at a news conference in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Relatives of the family kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California pleaded for help Wednesday in the search for them. Authorities say the family members were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)