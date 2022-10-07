Sheriff: Killing Of Kidnapped California Family ‘pure evil’

(AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business. Authorities say Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found in an almond orchard on Wednesday. Authorities say Salgado also tried to kill himself. He was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.