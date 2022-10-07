NATIONAL

Sheriff: Killing Of Kidnapped California Family ‘pure evil’

Fred Cruz
0
Images are displayed of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, left, with her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, at a news conference in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Relatives of the family kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business in central California pleaded for help Wednesday in the search for them. Authorities say the family members were taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings. (Andrew Kuhn/The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business. Authorities say Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found in an almond orchard on Wednesday. Authorities say Salgado also tried to kill himself. He was released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

 

