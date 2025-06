A Texas sheriff who left his gun unattended inside a fast food restaurant in Atlanta will not face any charges. Sheriff Tony Bennie had removed his belt and firearm while in the Wendy’s restroom with his grandson. Police say he was distracted, and left it behind.

A teenager found it, and pulled the trigger, but nobody was hurt. The Newton County District Attorney’s Office has ruled it an accident. Bennie serves in Grayson County, Texas, which is north of Dallas.