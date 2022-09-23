Sheriff: Military Recruiter Killed After Shooting Wife

(AP) — A military recruiter was killed by deputies after authorities say he fatally shot his wife as she was making a domestic violence complaint against him to investigators.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man’s wife had been speaking with investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday when she was fatally shot by her husband at their apartment in northern suburban Houston. Gonzalez says as the man ran away, he exchanged gunfire with the NCIS investigators, injuring one of them.

Authorities says the man fled the scene and was driving to his mother’s home in northwest Harris County when he shot at deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4. The deputies returned fire, killing the man.