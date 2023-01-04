NATIONAL

Sheriff: No Foul Play In ‘Avengers’ Star Snow Tractor Injury

FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawkeye," in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — The sheriff in Reno says actor Jeremy Renner’s serious injuries while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a “tragic accident.”

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam says Renner was run over by his own snowcat tractor after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s morning.

The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries. The actor posted a social media message and a photo from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you all for your kind words,” it said.

