This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP)

The DNA found during the search for Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona does not match any records in the FBI’s national database. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said both the DNA on a glove found about two miles from Guthrie’s home as well as DNA recovered at her home did not result in any hits.

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie went missing from her home in the Tucson [[ Tu-sahn ]] area on February 1st. The sheriff has previously said that Guthrie’s family members have been cleared of any suspicion. The FBI is offering a 100-thousand-dollar reward in the case.