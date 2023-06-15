Sheriff Salazar, Gov. Newsom Confer On Transfer Of Migrants From TX To CA

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is sharing information with the California Department of Justice about migrant flights out of Texas to cities nationwide.

Sheriff Javier Salazar met with California Governor Gavin Newsom this week at the Major County Sheriffs of America Conference to discuss the issue.

The sheriff’s office filed a criminal case with the Bexar County D-A’s Office last week concerning the flight of 49 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last September by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration. Salazar claims the migrants were victims of the crime of unlawful restraint.