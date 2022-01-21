Sheriff: Teen Killed Sister, 2nd Teen And Himself

Sheriff's deputies investigate the scene where the bodies of three teenagers were found dead inside of a home, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Crosby, Texas, about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Authorities said it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot his 17-year-old sister and another teenage girl at a home near Houston this week before killing himself. Their bodies were found Tuesday in the home in rural area near Crosby, a community about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Thursday that Hayden Burns fatally shot his sister, Haley Burns, and 17-year-old Kadience Cadena. It said Friday that investigators were still trying to establish a motive. Hayden Burns’ body was found in one bedroom and Cadena’s body was found in another. Haley Burns’ body was found in a hallway.