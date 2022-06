An employee in the evidence division of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

36-year-old Miguel David Soliz, who worked as an evidence technician, was charged Monday with one count of theft and more than a dozen counts of tampering with a government record.

Soliz is accused of stealing about 28-thousand dollars and falsifying records. A judge ordered him jailed on bonds totaling 75-thousand dollars. He has also been fired from his sheriff’s department job.