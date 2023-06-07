Sheriff’s Officials Say Hidalgo County Sex Offender Has “Absconded”

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Hidalgo County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a convicted sex offender for violating his probation. 43-year-old Ricardo Mata is wanted for violating his requirement to register as a sex offender.

Sheriff’s officials say Mata left his registered address in March and has not re-registered nor reported to his probation officer. Mata is serving probation for the sexual assault of a child. Authorities say he was last seen in Mission.

Mata is 5′ 9″ and 200 pounds with black hair and a light complexion. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 383-8114.