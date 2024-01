A fire onboard a ship docked at the Port of Houston has claimed the lives of two crewmen. The fire broke out on the MV Stride ship earlier Monday morning. The ship is docked at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal.

The fire is out, but fire crews will continue to monitor the vessel for at least the next day. An investigation is underway by the Harris County Fire Marshal and the Medical Examiner’s office to try and determine the cause of the fire.