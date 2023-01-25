Ship Sinks Between S. Korea And Japan; 2 Dead, 8 Missing

(AP) — Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 14 of the 22 crew members from a cargo vessel that sank, killing at least two.

South Korean officials say nine of those rescued remain unconscious but they did not immediately confirm any deaths. Ten crew members were later airlifted to Nagasaki in southern Japan for treatment, but two of them were confirmed dead on arrival.

South Korean and Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft as well as two commercial cargo ships are continuing to search for the eight missing crew members but the efforts were being slowed by strong winds and waves. Officials say 14 crew members are Chinese and eight are from Myanmar.