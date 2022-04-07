Shooter Kills 2, Wounds Several In Central Tel Aviv

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli health officials say two people were killed and at least eight others wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The shooting on Thursday evening, the fourth attack in recent weeks, occurred in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A woman reacts at the scene of a shooting attack In Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Israeli health officials say two people were killed and at least eight others wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The shooting on Thursday evening, the fourth attack in recent weeks, occurred in a crowded area with several bars and restaurants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

(AP) — Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. Police said there were “indications” it was a terrorist attack.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said at least two people were killed and another seven wounded, three of them seriously. Police flooded the area and urged people to stay away, saying the attacker was still at large.