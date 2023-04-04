Shooter’s Items Being Reviewed

File photo: A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Some of the items found in the home of the Covenant School shooter in Nashville are being reviewed by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, Virginia.

Metro Police released more information about what investigators found in the home, including dozens of journals, some which referenced other school shootings and mass murderers, Covenant School yearbooks, firearms and a psych medical folder.

The shooter was reportedly being seen by a doctor for an “emotional disorder.” Metro Police say 152 rounds were fired in the shooting that killed three children and three adults.