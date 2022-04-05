NATIONAL

Shooters Still At Large Following Mass Killing In Sacramento

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of a fatal shooting held at Ali Youssefi Square in Sacramento, Calif., late Monday, April 4, 2022. Multiple people were killed and injured after the shooting that occurred early Sunday. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP)

(AP) — The multiple shooters police believe fatally shot six people and wounded 12 on a crowded street in California’s capital are still on the loose. More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday in downtown Sacramento, creating a chaotic scene with hundreds of people trying desperately to get to safety. On Monday, police announced the arrest of Dandrae Martin as a “related suspect” on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun. A court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday. Police have not said if they have identified the suspected shooters or established a motive. The victims were mourned during a during a vigil Monday evening.

 

