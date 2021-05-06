Shooting At Idaho Middle School Injures 3; Student Captured

Alela Rodriguez, left, walks with her son, Yandel Rodriguez, 12, at the high school where people were evacuated after a shooting at the nearby Rigby Middle School earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)

(AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school has injured two students and a custodian, and a male student has been taken into custody. The Jefferson County sheriff says the victims’ injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene. Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school in the small city of Rigby, which is about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park. The attack appears to be Idaho’s second school shooting.