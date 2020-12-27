NATIONAL

Shooting At Illinois Bowling Alley Leaves 3 Dead, 3 Injured

Rockford police and other law enforcement agencies investigate the scene of a shooting at bowling alley Don Carter Lanes on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Rockford, Ill. (Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP)

(AP) — Police say a gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others during what authorities believe was a random attack. Rockford police say a 37-year-old male suspect is in custody after the shooting Saturday night at Don Carter Lanes. Police Chief Dan O’Shea says two of those who were shot were teenagers. O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and says he did not think any officers fired their weapons. Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

 

