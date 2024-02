A woman is taken to an ambulance after an incident following the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Multiple sources say at least one person is dead and several people are injured after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade today.

The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims. At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen running into Union Station with guns drawn.

Police say two armed people have been arrested. There were tens of thousands of people lined on the parade route. Union Station was used as the main stage for the team earlier in the day.