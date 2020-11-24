Shooting Claims Three Lives In San Benito

Three people are dead near San Benito in what authorities say was a double murder and suicide. Cameron County sheriff’s deputies were called to a rural home south of San Benito a little before 8 a.m. by neighbors who saw a man lying on the driveway outside the home.

Deputies found the man dead of a gunshot wound to his head and holding a revolver. Inside the home, they found the man’s wife and daughter also shot to death. The victims aren’t yet being identified, but officials say the man and his wife were in their mid 70’s and their daughter in her 30’s.