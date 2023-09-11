Shooting In Mexico Injures Nine

A weekend shooting in Mexico has left nine people injured, including five U.S. citizens. Investigators say the shooting happened early yesterday near an international bridge that links the South Texas city of Roma with the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

A report from Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo says the vehicle carrying the victims was hit by a truck and was then caught in a crossfire.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says seven of the nine people injured were brought across the border and treated at South Texas hospitals.