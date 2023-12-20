Shooting Kills Teen Near Houston-Area High School

A teenager is dead after a shooting near a Houston-area high school. Harris County deputies responded Tuesday morning to the shooting across the street from Cypress Lakes High School. They found 17-year-old Jake Mason dead at the scene. Mason was waiting to pick up his girlfriend, who is a student at the school.

The shooting reportedly resulted from an argument with a group of men. Deputies took at least four people into custody. The sheriff’s department is looking for a black four-door vehicle of interest.