A memorial to those killed in the Uvalde school shooting has been vandalized. The town’s police chief called it “senseless,” “cruel” and says it has “inflicted more pain” in the community west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde Police Department is actively working to identify the individuals responsible, and the chief says they will hold them accountable. A total of 19-students and two teachers were killed in the attack. Crosses with their names were erected outside of Robb Elementary.