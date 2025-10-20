STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — An argument at a private off-campus party escalated into a shooting outside an Oklahoma State University residence hall early Sunday, wounding three people including a student, school police said.

Two victims were hospitalized in stable condition after surgery and the third was treated and released, university police Chief Michael Beckner told reporters.

No arrests have been made, but he said said police have “some solid leads” and are asking for the public’s help. Investigators do not believe there’s an ongoing threat to the campus or public.

The shooting erupted in an outdoor hallway at the Carreker East student apartments and spilled into a parking lot and nearby street, Beckner said, following a “disagreement between several people” at the party.

Officers responded after a report of a person collapsing from injuries at a McDonald’s restaurant and calls of shots on campus, he said. When officers arrived on campus at about 3:40 a.m., no victims remained at the scene. Officers secured the area and took about 20 people present to a secure location for their safety and to begin interviews, the chief said.

The university is located in the city of Stillwater, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.