A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Mission Thursday night after he allegedly shot his wife.

Authorities say the man shot his wife during an argument at their home, then left the residence and refused to pull over when he was found by law enforcement. This led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash, then police said the man got out of his vehicle and pulled a gun. At that point, he was shot and killed by officers. The man’s wife is in stable condition.