A biker gang war is now stretching across two states. Three people were killed Friday in two separate freeway shootings north of Houston.

Police in Huntsville said in a statement they were all wearing clothing that indicated they were part of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Investigators believe it could be a response to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month at an Oklahoma City biker bar called the Whiskey Barrel. Members of the Banditos shot and killed the leader of a rival gang.