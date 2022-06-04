NATIONAL

Shootings Expose Divisions On Gun Issue In Faith Communities

Danny CastillonBy 6 views
0
FILE - Marius Annandale kneels while praying during a Second Amendment gun rights rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns? (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.” The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

 

Mercedes Schools Superintendent Arrested

Previous article

Uvalde 10-Year-Olds: Smart, Funny, Loving Animals, Football

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL