Shootings Expose Divisions On Gun Issue In Faith Communities

FILE - Marius Annandale kneels while praying during a Second Amendment gun rights rally at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Salt Lake City. After a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022, several pastors and rabbis around the country have challenged their conservative counterparts with this question: Are you pro-life if you are pro-guns? (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)