Shootout At Oakland Gas Station Kills 1, Wounds 8 People

(AP) — A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area. Officers responded around 6 p.m. at the Valero station on Macarthur Boulevard but found no victims. Dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. One person died at a hospital and seven others are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a half-hour’s drive from Oakland. A 67-year-old man was arrested in that shooting.