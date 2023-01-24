NATIONAL

Shootout At Oakland Gas Station Kills 1, Wounds 8 People

Fred CruzBy 4 views
0
Oakland police investigate a multiple shooting and homicide at the Valero gas station on Seminary Avenue at MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

(AP) — A shootout at an Oakland gas station killed one person and wounded seven others in the second shooting involving several people on Monday night in the San Francisco Bay Area. Officers responded around 6 p.m. at the Valero station on Macarthur Boulevard but found no victims. Dispatchers learned several victims had taken themselves to hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. One person died at a hospital and seven others are in stable condition. No arrests have been made. The shootout took place only a few hours after a gunman killed seven people at two locations on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a half-hour’s drive from Oakland. A 67-year-old man was arrested in that shooting.

Fred Cruz

7 Dead As California Mourns 3rd Mass Killing In 8 Days

Previous article

US Proposes Once-A-Year COVID Shots For Most Americans

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL