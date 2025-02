Texas-based Southwest Airlines is rolling out a number of new changes. One of them will affect certain short flights. Drink service is being scrapped on any journey that takes 40 minutes or less. That includes soda and alcohol. The only choice for flyers would be water or coffee.

The carrier says that passengers may not have time to finish a drink in 40 minutes or less. In Texas, the new rules affect the flights between Houston and San Antonio and between Austin and Dallas.