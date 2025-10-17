The federal government shutdown is now in its 17th day after the Senate once failed to pass a spending measure that would have reopened things. Thursday’s vote was the tenth time lawmakers have attempted to pass the legislation that’s Republican-backed and has already made it through the House.

Democrats continue to hold firm in wanting to see healthcare subsidies preserved as a sticking point for any conversation about making a deal to end the shutdown. House Speaker Mike Johnson sounded the alarm earlier this week that this shutdown may become the longest in history.