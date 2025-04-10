Shuttle Move Eyed

The Space Shuttle Discovery may soon be on the move. Texas’s two senators want it relocated from it’s current spot in Virginia to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. They say that the Obama Administration ignored the rules when deciding where four retired space shuttles would be parked.

The astronauts who flew aboard the shuttles lived and trained in Houston, they say. Discovery is the only shuttle still owned by the federal government and able to be transferred to Houston. It’s on display at a Smithsonian museum near Dulles Airport