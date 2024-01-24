Sierra Club Calls On State To Delay Vote On Space-X Proposed Land Swap

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

File photo: In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship test vehicle sits on the ground after returning from a flight test in Boca Chica, Texas on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (SpaceX via AP)

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Sierra Club is urging the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to delay its vote on a proposed Lower Valley land swap that’s set for Thursday.

SpaceX wants to acquire 43 acres of Boca Chica Park so it can further expand its rocket testing and launch facilities on Boca Chica Beach. In exchange it has offered the state 477 acres of property north of the area near the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge. But a Sierra Club organizer in Brownsville says the group has serious concerns about the proposed property exchange. It says it was blindsided and accused the TPWD of rushing the process without properly including the public.

The commission is scheduled to consider a resolution approving the land swap during its meeting Thursday in Austin.