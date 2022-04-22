Silver Alert Active For Missing Mission Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Mission man who hasn’t been heard from since this morning.

85-year-old Karl Fix was last seen at around 9:45 in the 1500 block of East Ray Circle in southwest Mission. At the time he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and was wearing a yellow cap with a Philips Oil logo.

Fix is 5 feet-8 inches and 150 pounds. He may be driving at beige 2007 Toyota 4-Runner with a license plate number of SBC282. If you think you’ve seen him, call Mission police at 548-5000.