A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly Weslaco man who’d been missing for more than a day.

Weslaco police say 87-year-old Luciano Cantu-Vasquez has been found safe and in good health, but no other information was released.

Cantu-Vasquez, who has a cognitive impairment, hadn’t been seen since around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. He’d been last seen in his vehicle on the 1200 block of South Tio Avenue in southeast Weslaco.