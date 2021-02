A Silver Alert for a missing elderly Penitas woman has been cancelled now that the woman has been found – safe.

83-year-old Odilia Morin, who is cognitively impaired, was reported missing early Tuesday morning after last being seen walking near the 1500 block of Diamond Avenue, west of Tom Gill Road in Penitas. It’s not yet clear how she was found, or where, but Penitas police say she is safe.Silv