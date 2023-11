A Silver Alert has been canceled for an elderly McAllen woman who’d been reported missing Monday. Police say 85-year-old Hilda Cuellar Salinas has been found and has been reunited with her family.

Authorities didn’t say where Salinas was found only that she is safe. Salinas, who’s been diagnosed with cognitive impairment, had been last seen Monday in the area of North 24th Street and Sycamore Avenue