Silver Alert Ends For San Benito Man Although He Remains Missing

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Silver Alert for a missing San Benito man has been discontinued but 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo remains missing.

The Silver Alert ended because it’s been more than 10 days since Carrillo disappeared. But San Benito police say the search hasn’t stopped and officers continue to act on every tip. Carrillo, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen Tuesday July 18th when he was riding a purple bike in the area of North Shore Drive and North Fannin Street.

He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black veteran’s cap. Carrillo’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that brings him home.