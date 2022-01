A Silver Alert remains active for a man who walked away from an assisted living facility in Edinburg.

77-year-old Juan Tellez-Rodriguez was reported missing Saturday afternoon from the facility near South 12th Avenue and Fay Street in central Edinburg.

Tellez-Rodriguez is 5-feet-7, weighs about 180, and has white hair. Family members say he has dementia and may have trouble communicating. If you think you’ve seen him, call Edinburg police at 289-7700.