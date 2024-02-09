Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Edinburg Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Silver Alert is active for a missing Edinburg man who’s been diagnosed with dementia.

Edinburg police say 75-year-old Herman Neil Pearson was last seen at about 9 Friday morning at a residence at 405 North M Road – in an east Edinburg neighborhood between Schunior and Highway 107.

Pearson was wearing a camouflage zippered jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a red baseball cap.

Family members say he is 5-feet-9, weighs about 145 pounds, and has short gray hair. If you see him, call Edinburg police at 289-7700.