Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Edinburg Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN
A Silver Alert is active for a missing Edinburg man who’s been diagnosed with dementia.
Edinburg police say 75-year-old Herman Neil Pearson was last seen at about 9 Friday morning at a residence at 405 North M Road – in an east Edinburg neighborhood between Schunior and Highway 107.
Pearson was wearing a camouflage zippered jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a red baseball cap.
Family members say he is 5-feet-9, weighs about 145 pounds, and has short gray hair. If you see him, call Edinburg police at 289-7700.