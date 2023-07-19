Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly San Benito Man

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Silver Alert is active for a missing San Benito man. 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo hasn’t been seen since Tuesday morning.

Carrillo was last seen riding a purple bike in the area of North Shore Drive and North Fannin Street. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes, and a black veteran’s cap. Carrillo is 5′ 6″ and 125 pounds with gray hair.

Police add that Carrillo has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. If you see him, call San Benito police at 361-3880.