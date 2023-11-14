Silver Alert Out For Missing Elderly McAllen Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Silver Alert is active for a missing elderly McAllen woman. McAllen police issued the alert for 85-year-old Hilda Cuellar Salinas, who was last seen Monday in the area of North 24th Street and Sycamore Avenue.

Salinas was wearing a black and gray sweater with a gray shirt and blue and white shorts, and black shoes. Salinas is 4’9″, weighs 200 pounds, and has gray hair. Police also say she’s been diagnosed with cognitive impairment. If you see her, call McAllen police at 681-2010.