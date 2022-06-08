Simone Biles, Others Seek $1B-Plus From FBI Over Nassar

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday, May 26, 2022 it will not pursue criminal charges against former FBI agents who failed to quickly open an investigation of sports doctor Larry Nassar despite learning in 2015 that he was accused of sexually assaulting female gymnasts.(. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

(AP) — Former Olympic gymnasts, including gold medalist Simone Biles, are among dozens of assault victims seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop sports doctor Larry Nassar. There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of molesting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claim. The approximately 90 claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists. The FBI declined to comment in April when a smaller batch of claims was filed, referring instead to Director Christopher Wray’s remarks to Congress in 2021 where he apologized and called the failure “inexcusable.”