Sinclair Broadcast Group Identifies Data Breach

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2004, file photo, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.'s headquarters stands in Hunt Valley, Md. Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained. The Baltimore company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network and owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

(AP) – Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it’s suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained. The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.