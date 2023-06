A predicted surge of illegal immigration at the southern border has fizzled out. The latest federal numbers show a decrease in May.

Encounters with would-be asylum seekers were down 25-percent, compared to one year ago. Most apprehensions happened before a public health rule called Title-42 was lifted. After, it slowed to a trickle. Most were single men.

Encounters with unaccompanied kids went down about 13-percent. But, seizures of dangerous drugs went up by ten-percent in May.