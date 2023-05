Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A woman was killed and a man was injured following a 1-vehicle crash north of Donna Sunday afternoon.

The man was driving south on FM 493 approaching Mile 13 North when his 2014 Ford F-150 swerved out of control on the wet road and slammed into a tree.

A passenger, 57-year-old Esmeralda Garza, was critically injured and died at the hospital. DPS investigators say it appears the driver was going too fast for the rainy conditions.