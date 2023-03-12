Sister Grieves For American Killed In Mexico Kidnapping

Elder Sharon Hammond uses a tissue during a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico, at Word of God Ministries in Scranton, S.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Two of the four Americans, all from South Carolina, were killed after being caught in a deadly shootout while traveling last week to Matamoros for one of them to get cosmetic surgery. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

(AP) — The sister of an American killed in an attack in Mexico says that she and he both had a bad feeling about the trip.

Zalandria Brown tells The Associated Press over the phone that her brother Zindell Brown was worried about taking his first trip outside the country. He went down with a group of friends including one woman who was treating herself to cosmetic surgery and another who was celebrating his 34th birthday.

She says her brother was extremely close to her. He was a carpenter who liked to play video games in his spare time.