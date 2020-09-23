Sister Pimentel Honored By Time Magazine As One Of 100 Most Influential People

A recognition for the work we do on the border – that of restoring human dignity to those in need. That’s how Sister Norma Pimentel is characterizing her selection as one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Time placed Sister Pimentel in the Icon category of the 100 world’s most influential people. As the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, Pimentel has provided shelter to tens of thousands of migrants.

In writing her Time magazine profile, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro praised Pimentel’s mission of preaching compassion for and acceptance of the disadvantaged and vulnerable, and stated it takes on greater importance in the era of Donald Trump.