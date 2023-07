Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a six-alarm fire at a historic East Oak Cliff church on Tuesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded around 2 p.m. to fire at the Saintsville Church of God in Christ on South Marsalis Avenue at Illinois Avenue.

The church is more than 100-years-old, and it’s been a pillar of the Oak Cliff community since the 1970s. There were no injuries.