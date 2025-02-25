Six Arrested After Cocaine Found At Sarita Border Checkpoint

Six people are facing charges after cocaine was found inside three vehicles in South Texas. The Border Patrol says a white Ford F-150 was stopped at the Sarita checkpoint on Saturday morning and sent for a secondary inspection.

Agents found 114 bags of cocaine stuffed into travel bags inside the vehicle. A suspect admitted to placing drugs inside two other vehicles that were found nearby.

More than 560 pounds of cocaine was seized from the three vehicles. The suspects could face ten years to life in federal prison if convicted on federal drug trafficking charges.