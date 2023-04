Officials are investigating the mysterious deaths of six cattle in three Texas counties. Five adult cows and a yearling were found dead in Madison, Brazos, and Robertson Counties, all with their tongues missing.

The dead animals were found in different locations, pastures, and herds. Officials say in every case, there’s no sign of struggle, no blood, no footprints, and no tire tracks. The cause of death for the six cows hasn’t been determined.